The chair of the Delaware Democratic Party is stepping down to take a role in county government.
Erik Raser-Schramm will become the county's deputy chief administrative officer, where he'll oversee limiting the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the most vulnerable. Raser-Schramm said he's eager to take on the responsibility.
“We are able to overcome so much more if we work together, and I’m looking forward to joining that fight," said Raser-Schramm.
Raser-Schramm has more than 15 years of public service experience, having work at Legislative Hall as Chief of Staff for the Delaware House's majority caucus. He also served as policy advisor to former Governor Ruth Ann Minner and previously taught special education in the Christina School District.
His final day as party chair will be Sunday, November 15, 2020. During Raser-Schramm's tenure, Democrats won and now hold all nine seats in statewide elected offices for the first time. Several seats were also flipped from red to blue in the state legislature.
“Winning elections is obviously the goal of a political party, but it’s how we did it that I’m proud of the most,” Raser-Schramm said. “We worked hard to open up our party to hundreds of new activists, donors, campaign staff, and candidates, who now feel at home under the Delaware Democratic Party banner," he said in a prepared statement. "For me, it’s not just about the number of seats we hold, it’s the fact that the people who hold them reflect Delaware’s diversity more than ever before. It’s the fact that from D.C. to Dover, our leaders are doing the hard work that make our state a healthier, more prosperous, and more equitable place for everyone who calls it home.”
Vice Chair Elizabeth "Betsy" Maron will become state party chair for the balance of Raser-Schramm’s term, which concludes in June of 2021.