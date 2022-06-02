Delaware's Democratic lawmakers have introduced a number of bills collectively identified as a "gun safety package" that look to do everything from strengthening background checks, to holding gun manufacturers and dealers liable for violence, to the outright banning of certain weapons, attachments, or modifications.
Gov. John Carney and Democratic leaders in the state Senate and House introduced the package--which includes a number of bills introduced on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and also lists some efforts that haven't even had bills introduced yet--with the intent of passing the legislation before June 30, 2022, when the General Assembly adjourns.
"We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen across the country from happening here in Delaware," said Carney. "This is a historic, meaningful package of legislation and I look forward to seeing these bills on my desk this session."
The bills listed as included in the package include:
- Banning the sale of assault weapons (HB 450)
- Limiting high-capacity magazines (SB 6)
- Raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase most firearms (HB 451)
- Strengthening background checks by reinstituting the Firearm Transaction Approval Program (HB 423)
- Holding gun manufacturers and dealers liable for reckless or negligent actions that lead to gun violence (not yet introduced)
- Banning the use of devices that convert handguns into fully automatic weapons (not yet introduced)
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman also issued a joint statement Thursday:
"From news cycle to news cycle and elections cycle to election cycle, Delawareans have been steadfast in their desire to see us take action that will reduce the gun violence plaguing our communities and address the wave of mass shootings gripping our nation. Governor Carney and the advocates who built consensus around this package of strong, public safety bills deserve a tremendous amount of credit for demanding action after the latest round of horrific mass shootings. The safety of our children and our communities simply cannot wait for endless debate and fence sitting. After working for years to raise the level of responsible gun ownership in our state, we and our colleagues in the Senate Majority Caucus stand ready to pass these critical, lifesaving measures this year. If we are not doing everything we possibly can to end gun violence, we are not doing enough."
On Wednesday, June 8 HB 450 and 451 will be heard in the House Administration Committee, with plans to them on the House floor the following day, if released They would then go through the same process in the Senate as quickly as possible. The remainder will be heard in both chambers before the end of the month, lawmakers promised.
"Last week, an 18-year-old legally purchased a military-style semi-automatic rifle and used it days later to murder 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Ten days earlier, an 18-year-old used a legally purchased semi-automatic rifle to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. The incidents have reignited discussions across the nation about gun safety and calls for legislative action to prevent future tragedies, and we are answering that call," said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell in their own joint statement. "Taken together, these bills will have a significant and meaningful impact in combating gun violence and preventing future tragedies from happening in Delaware. While we can’t change the past, we can learn from it and try to prevent it from happening here. We are committed to passing strong firearm legislation that will make our communities safer."