Three inmates have been listed as making a full recovery from novel coronavirus COVID-19, Delaware Department of Correction officials announced Wednesday.
According to the DOC, the inmates had returned positive tests on April 6th, 7th, and 8th, and had been housed at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center's COVID-19 treatment center while recovering.
Additionally, the first correctional officer to receive a positive COVID-19 test is awaiting final clearance to return to work.
Officials said proactive testing has accounted for the identification of seven positive COVID-19 tests for inmates at JTVCC and nine for inmates from the Sussex Community Corrections Center, all of whom were employed on the same work release detail at a local poultry processing plant.
Additionally, through contact tracing, four additional cases of COVID-19 were traced to inmates at two JTVCC buildings who had contact with a CO who recently tested positive. Three inmates are being are in stable condition at an area hospital while one remained in the JTVCC infirmary.
On Wednesday, DOC officials also announced three additional positive tests among CO staff, all last on-duty at least five days ago.
In total, 41 inmates at JTVCC and SCCC have tested positive for the virus:
- 3 have fully recovered
- 24 have no symptoms. All are being housed in the JTVCC COVID-19 treatment center
- 13 exhibit symptoms, including 8 who are receiving treatment at a local hospital, 2 who are receiving treatment at the JTVCC infirmary and 3 who remain at the JTVCC COVID-19 treatment center. None are on a ventilator
- 1 has died from complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and COVID-19