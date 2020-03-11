The Delaware Department of Correction has announced it is temporarily suspending visitation to its prisons and work release/probation centers to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.
The announcement comes hours after Delaware announced the first presumptive positive coronavirus diagnosis in the state.
"The health and safety of our staff, visitors and the individuals under our supervision is our first priority and we are temporarily suspending inmate visitation as a necessary step to reduce the risk of this illness entering and spreading within our facilities," said Commissioner Claire DeMatteis in a written statement. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of family members and others who are impacted by this temporary measure.”
To make up for the lack of in-person visits, DOC said it will increase phone and video visitation in its facilities.
Last month, DOC expanded screening for flu-like illnesses to all visitors.
The DOC said it will continue to reassess its prevention measures going forward.