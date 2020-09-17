The Division of Small Business (DSB) is warning about a possible scam involving coronavirus relief grants.
Multiple business owners have told the DSB they've received phone calls from persons claiming to be from the Delaware Small Business Division who want to talk about their application for a relief grant.
"These are not real outreach from the division," officials said in a statement. "The Division of Small Business will not make initial contact on a DE Relief Grant application via telephone."
They said any correspondence to DE relief grant applicants will come via email to the address provided in the application. Any email communication from the DSB will end with an email dress @delaware.gov.
The DSB is working with the Delaware Department of Justice on this issue.
“The Division of Small Business takes this matter seriously,” Division Director Damian DeStefano said. “And our online application portal remains secure.”
Anyone who's received a communication about a DE Relief Grant application that they may be unsure about, can email DEReliefGrants@delaware.gov to confirm its authenticity.