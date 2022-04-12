The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles now offers a DMV on the Go trailer which will provide access to DMV services to individuals unable to make it to a brick-and-mortar location.
"Our new and improved DMV on the Go will provide a convenient way for residents to take care of their DMV needs without traveling to one of our four primary facilities," said Transportation Sec. Nicole Majeski. "This new mobile facility will allow us to continue visiting locations across the state for years to come."
Through October 31, 2022, the new trailer, which is ADA accessible and can perform almost all transactions as the traditional DMV, will be located at the following locations at the following times:
DART First State of Delaware
119 Lower Beech Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Big Lots Plaza
820 Norman Eskridge Highway
Seaford, DE 19973
Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The only transactions the trailer can't perform are inspections, road exams, or items related to driver improvement or for uninsured motorists.
Officials said more DMV on the Go locations will be added soon.
"Not everyone has the means to simply get in their car and drive to a DMV location when they need to renew their drivers license, change their address or complete another transaction. With DMV on the Go, we can bring these services to our residents," said Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Jana Simpler. "We are literally bringing the DMV to them."