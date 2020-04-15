One more inmate and one more correctional officer within the Delaware Department of Correction have tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The inmate was contained at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown, and reported experiencing flu-like symptoms on Sunday, April 12, 2020. His test came back positive on April 14, and the inmate was isolated and was in stable condition, officials said. His case marks the first for that DOC facility.
A correctional officer, who was assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and was last in the facility a week prior, on Wednesday, April 8, has also tested positive for COVID-19. He began self-isolating at home after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
A total of 13 inmates and 13 correctional officers now have tested positive for. COVID-19.