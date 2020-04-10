The Delaware Department of Correction announced Friday four new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, including two additional positives among inmates, another probation and parole officer, and a correctional officer.
There are now four inmates, two probation officers, and 10 correctional officers who have tested positive for the virus across the department.
Both inmates were residents of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, where they have been monitoring the prison population for more than a week and conducting temperature checks twice a day. They were both in the same housing unit as the first two inmates who tested positive. Both are currently in stable condition, officials said, though one is currently at the prison infirmary while the other is at an area hospital.
The probation officer and correctional officer are both assigned to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown and haven't been in the facility for at least a week.
That brings the total number of DOC employees with COVID-19 to 15.