Prison officials announced Monday they've identified a cluster of positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 case among a group of inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.
“Thanks to the vigilance of our security and medical teams we have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in one building at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. We are acting aggressively through monitoring, testing, and treatment to contain these cases and eradicate the illness from this facility," Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “To date, DOC medical personnel have administered more than 5,700 COVID-19 tests among the inmate population, and we will continue to screen, quarantine, test, and treat inmates to mitigate the risks of this global pandemic.”
Officials said 18 positive cases have been detected in one housing unit since Friday, November 13, 2020. Six were asymptomatic, and 12 had minor symptoms. All were transported to the JTVCC COVID-19 treatment center.
The department announced daily temperature and pulse oxygen level checks for inmates at several prisons and work release centers in light of the significant community spread ad increased risk of correctional facility cases. In-person visitations were once again suspended on November 12.