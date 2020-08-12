Only four inmates continue to deal with active novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections following a large-scale outbreak roughly a month ago, Delaware Department of Correction officials announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, 98% of the inmates who tested positive at Sussex Correctional Institution have recovered and normal operations have resumed.
"DOC and our medical professionals have demonstrated that we can effectively stop the spread of COVID-19 by comprehensive testing, immediate isolation and treatment of infected inmates, with ongoing screening and cleanings," said Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. "With no new COVID-positive cases in two weeks, we are resuming normal operations at SCI. Inmates have access to outside recreational time, substance abuse treatment, counseling services, commissary, and routine medical care."
A recovery is marked by 14 days free of symptoms from the illness. Those recovering continue to isolate in "step-down" housing while officials conduct followup testing. Previously infected inmates must receive two consecutive negative tests before returning to general population, officials said.
Three of the remaining inmates are being housed at the COVID-19 Treatment Center at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, and one remains hospitalized, though is not currently in need of a ventilator.