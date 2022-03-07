The Delaware Department of Correction Monday announced it was introducing a one-year pilot program aimed at enhancing their mail screening system in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna with the intention of eliminating contraband.
The program, which will kick off on April 4, 2022, in partnership with the contracted Pigeonly Corrections, will feature "electronic mail screening and color printing" to provide the facility a streamlined process for receiving incoming mail for incarcerated individuals while maintaining the safety of correctional staff, officials said.
“The Department of Correction has responded to the increasing risk of mail contraband by introducing an enhanced mail screening system that achieves our objectives to reduce contraband flow into our correctional system and support officer, staff and inmate safety, while continuing to support active and ongoing communication between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones," said DOC Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr.
The DOC has found effectively catching illicit drugs contained in incoming postal mail an ongoing difficulty, according to officials, who said synthetic marijuana is often liquified and sprayed onto envelopes or letter paper.
"People have gotten inventive in the way they conceal some illegal substances, such as Suboxone, such as even fentanyl and other kinds of drugs, which will make it dangerous not only for the incarcerated people within the facility, but also the staff," said Bureau Chief Shane Troxler. "They're melting substances from crayon, where it appears to be a kid's drawing. We've seen K2 can be in a liquid form, and can be essentially drenched on a piece of paper, and then that paper would dry and then they could still use that as a method to get high...We've seen suboxone strips behind stamps, around the area where the envelope is sealed and that kind of thing."
In 2021, 100 packages were intercepted and found to contain suspected or confirmed illicit drugs. Officials detailed highlights of the pilot program looking to eliminate contraband without limiting postal service mail as:
- Non-legal mail (letters, greeting cards, photos, etc.) is sent via PO Box to a central processing facility.
- Non-legal postal mail received at the central processing facility is opened, screened for contraband, and scanned into an electronic document with searchable text. This scanning process ensures that the digital copy closely resembles the original hardcopy, including color.
- The scanned mail is shared electronically with the DOC through a secure online dashboard for further screening review to ensure the mail is permitted under DOC policy.
- The scanned mail is printed and shipped from the central processing facility via Priority Mail to JTVCC for distribution to the inmate recipients, completely eliminating the risk of contraband.
"Legal mail, official documents, printed material sent directly from the publisher, and other pre-approved materials addressed to incarcerated individuals will continue to be sent directly to JTVCC," the DOC said in a release.
Part of the reason Pigeonly was chosen to undertake this pilot program is due to the quality of their digitization and replication, Troxler said, as it was important for the DOC to maintain the integrity of the mail inmate ere receiving.
"One important piece to this is, while we're enhancing safety and security, and we're doing this for everyone's safety within the facility, we didn't want to take away that family reunification part of getting a handwritten letter from mom, getting pictures of someone's kids, and those kind of things, because that's really important to our population," he said. "They used, from what we thought, were the best scanning techniques, so it doesn't look artificial. The pictures actually feel like a real picture. And I know it may sound a little corny, but if you get a picture of your child, and it's essentially what you would take off of a copy machine, it's really not going to feel like a picture. But these are high quality, they feel like pictures, they look like pictures. The writing doesn't change. They also offer certain postcards and that kind of thing. So that was kind of a big part of why we chose this company."
Handing the mail inspection process off to a company that conducts inspections and replicates items as the middleman also frees up their own stressed manpower, he noted.
"This is significantly going to impact our staffing and timing. You think about right now, we follow the best industry standards as far as when we receive mail to when we get it out, which we try to do within 48 hours," Troxler said. "Right now, if we collapse the mailroom due to a staffing need or something of that nature, then it stops mail, whereas this we can even have a staffing shortage...This is another way that that we're trying to bring Delaware DOC into the 21st century of corrections, using technology to our advantage, without sacrificing the family reunification for the inmates."
Family and friends of incarcerated individuals can sign up for faster delivery of letters, photos, and cards at pigeonly.com