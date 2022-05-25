Delaware continues to be in the midst of its third biggest surge of COVID cases since the pandemic began over two years ago, and a local doctor said many concerns about the spread of the virus continues.
Dr. Sandra Gibney told WDEL's Rick Jensen on Wednesday that the Omicron variant has helped lead Delaware to a 7-day moving average of 566.4 new positive cases, only behind the Dec.-Jan. 2020/2021 and Dec.-Feb. 2021/2022 surges.
She believes the virus will continue to mutate and weaken, as there is actually incentive for it to not be lethal.
"As we've moved on it seems to have gotten much better at infecting people quickly. If the host dies, the virus dies, so any good virus will mutate towards infectivity, but not mortality if possible, because it doesn't serve it to die."
One reason attributed to the increase has been the return to normal, non-mask wearing conditions in most places, but Gibney said asymptomatic spread remains a concern, because you may not know you've been exposes, which in terms means you could unwittingly be exposing others.
"With COVID we know there is that unfortunate honeymoon period, one to three days before you test positive, where you still have enough virus to shed it, but you don't feel as clinically ill as you do when it's full-blown."
Gibney said if you do believe you've been exposed and you've tested negative, test again, because you can go from negative to positive during the incubation period.
"Give yourself at least 2 days before you test positive, so it's really hard, and if you're vaccinated it's probably going to be harder for you to determine because you're going to carry a very low viral load, and you're not going to shed it as extensively."
The CDC is currently recommending a second booster of either Pfizer or Moderna four months after the first booster if you are 50-or-older, or are immunocompromised.
"I'm also trying to pass the message that it's time for those who got boosted to get their second booster. When it's past five months, you're really whistling in the dark," Gibney told Jensen.
One group of people who should be concerned? the 5% of Delawreans that according to the CDC have not received at least one shot of COVID vaccine.
"If you're not vaccinated, it hits you like a truck. If you're not vaccinated there's hardly any asymptomatic phase, it hits you like a truck, you've got no defense."
Free test kits are available from the U.S. Postal Service by signing up on their website.