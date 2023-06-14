The 2023 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation is out and it doesn't have a lot of good news about Delaware's child care and education network.
The annual report released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, said like much of the nation, Delaware is facing numerous challenges.
"Pre-pandemic concerns of child care availability, quality, and affordability have all been exacerbated in recent years, both nationally and here in Delaware," said Janice Barlow, policy scientist with the University of Delaware’s Center for Community Research & Service, Delaware’s member of the KIDS COUNT network.
According to Kids Count in 2020—21, 13-percent of Delaware children birth to age 5 lived in families in which someone quit, changed, or refused a job because of problems with child care.
The report said the average cost of center-based child care for a toddler was $11,695 in Delaware representing 10-percent of the median income of a married couple and a third of the median income of a single mother in the state.
In Delaware, the median wage for child care workers was $12.84 per hour in 2022, which is lower than the national pay rate.