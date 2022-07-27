A $20 million settlement between the Delaware Attorney General and mortgage lender Trident will also see the company provide $10,000 subsidies supporting qualified applicants obtaining mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods.
The company was accused of engaging redlining, "one of the modern era’s most damaging and insidious forms of racism," according to AG Kathy Jennings. Redlining--previously sanctioned by the federal government in the '30s--is when a company avoids providing credit services in majority-minority census tracts, underserved and historically discriminated against communities, due to the race of the people who live there, and related acts and practices.
"Few practices have done more to enforce de facto segregation in our communities, and the legacy of that segregation — yawning racial disparities in wealth, inter-generational poverty, public services funded in whole or part by property taxes, and opportunity as a whole — has caused unspeakable harm," Jennings said. "I’m grateful for the work of our staff and our partners who took on this fight and who have secured crucial assistance for the communities impacted by redlining."
The settlement, an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, was spurred by action brought by the Attorneys General from Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey in partnership with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Trient no longer makes loans, but will work with an as-yet-unnamed lender to continue disbursing subsidy funds.
"Trident will be guided by an assessment of the credit needs of the region’s majority-minority neighborhoods that will be conducted in the coming months," the Department of Justice said in a statement announcing the settlement. "Trident may use the fund to subsidize mortgages with reduced interest rates, down payment assistance, closing cost assistance, payment of the initial mortgage insurance premium, and possibly other means with approval."
Delawareans from majority-minority tracts looking for more information on eligibility for the subsidy program should contact the DOJ’s Consumer Mediation Unit at 1.800.220.5424.
Read the full settlement here: