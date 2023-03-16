(Dover, DE) -- The Delaware Department of Justice is assuring citizens that "medication abortion" will remain legal in the state regardless of the ruling in a federal case.
A district court judge in Texas is hearing arguments over banning abortion pills, as well as an injunction to remove one part of the two-pill procedure from the market while proceedings are taking place.
The Delaware DOJ says medication abortion is protected under state law, just as surgical abortion is protected despite Roe V. Wade being overturned.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says if the judge overturns the FDA's approval of the abortion pill, it would be "a flagrant attack on reproductive freedom, plain and simple."