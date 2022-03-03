Three illicit massage parlors were shut down in the first month of operation for the Delaware Department of Justice's Human Trafficking Unit (HTU), the Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.
Two of the establishments, Dream Spa and Zen Holistic Healing, were located in Wilmington, while the third, Spa Wellness, was located in Dover.
Dream Spa was closed on February 2, 2022, following an investigation conducted by the HTU and Division of Professional Regulation (DPR), which established the location had been operating "for several years" while offering illegal activities.
Zen Holistic Healing was closed on February 7, 2022, following an investigation conducted by the HTU, DPR, and Delaware State Police which was initiated following complaints from neighbors. The location had been in operation since the summer of 2021.
Spa Wellness was closed on February 23, 2022, by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit, DPR, and the FBI. The location had been under investigation by Delaware State Police and HTU since January 2022.
Following the raids, 47-year-old Cui Ying and 62-year-old Dung M. Tran wee charged for their alleged respective roles in operating those locations, authorities said. Ying was previously associated with the problematic New Sky Spa along Concord Pike in New Castle County, which had previously been shut down, according to the DOJ, while Tran had previously operated multiple previous parlors, including one in the same location as Spa Wellness.
Ying was charged with third-degree felony promoting prostitution, second-degree conspiracy, operating an unlicensed massage establishment, and prostitution.
Tran was charged with third-degree felony promoting prostitution, second-degree conspiracy, providing a false statement to law enforcement, and operating an unlicensed massage establishment.
An employee identified as a likely victim of human trafficking was provided assistance from victim service specialists.
During the search warrant executions, $7,000 in suspected illicit proceeds was seized, along with two vehicles. The suspects are prohibited from having contact with the victim, and are barred from operating a massage establishment in the state.