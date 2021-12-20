The New Castle County Police officers who took the life of Lymond Moses in January 2021 have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
On January 13, 2021, three officers from the department confronted Lymond Moses in the area of Rosemont Avenue and East 24th Street. Moses fled, ultimately leading him to a fenced-off street where he turned around and accelerated in an attempt to flee, Jennings said.
An investigation by the DOJ's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust categorized what followed as an interaction that unfolded over four seconds, and involved two of the three officers--Patrolman Roberto Ieradi and Corporal Robert Ellis--firing on Moses' vehicle, killing him. The third officer, Sean Sweeney-Jones, did not fire.
"This has been one of the most extraordinary and exhaustive use of force investigations that the DOJ has ever conducted," the report issued Monday reads.
In addition to the DCRPT, the DOJ said it was also aided by Zane Memeger--a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania--his law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, and Sean Smoot of 21st Century Policing Solutions, in reviewing the evidence to come to the determination that there was not a likelihood of conviction against any of the officers involved in this incident.
A report issued by MLB presents that these officers actions, decisions made regarding use of force in split-seconds and via muscle memory, followed antiquated training that has since required updating, but that ultimately, the decisions made were lawful, necessary, and just.
"My duty as Attorney General – the duty of this entire Department – is not to do what is expedient or popular with one side or another. Nor, for that matter, is it to avoid difficult conclusions," Jennings said. "There will be those who believe we should press charges irrespective of our findings; but that asks us to violate our ethical, statutory, and constitutional obligations to prosecute only when there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial. The law in place at the time is what controls our decision."
County Executive Matt Meyer Monday afternoon offered condolences to Moses' family, but affirmed Jennings findings issued in her report.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Lymond Moses' family. We support the Attorney General's call to standardize police use of force policies across the state," Meyer said in an issued statement. "New Castle County police policies are updated continually to ensure that they reflect national standards, and County officers receive rigorous training in the classroom and the field. Tragic incidents like this require appropriate reflection on the policing of our communities, and the County remains committed to putting in the hard work to continue to build community trust.”
Emeka Igwe, attorney for the Moses family, said they were "disappointed in the findings.
"The family of Lymond Moses is incredibly disappointed by the contents of the Use of Force report issued today by the Delaware Department of Justice. Unfortunately, we are not surprised by the report given the lack of accountability for officers here in Delaware. Delaware in its history has not prosecuted an officer for the killing of a civilian. Unfortunately, this report continues that same tradition of not holding police officers accountable for their actions," Igwe said. "We will continue in our quest for justice for the Moses family both through the U.S. Attorney's Office and in the civil court system. Ultimately though, it is imperative that officers in Delaware and around the country who don't follow proper procedures and protocols be disciplined internally and prosecuted criminally to ensure that another family does not suffer such an avoidable tragedy."