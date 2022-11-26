Delaware's Nolan Henderson accounted for five touchdowns as the Blue Hens dominated Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 in the opening round of the 2022 FCS Tournament.
Delaware hosted their first game in a full-season tournament since 2010, and left no doubt, scoring touchdowns on two of their first three drives to jump ahead 14-0, and never looked back against the Northeast Conference champions.
Henderson opened the opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown run, then found Chandler Harvin for the first of three touchdown connections on the afternoon.
Thyrick Pitts and Harvin caught touchdowns in the final half of the second quarter to stretch the lead to 28-3 going into the locker room.
Harvin completed his hat trick with a 58-yard reception from Henderson on Delaware's opening drive of the third quarter, and the rout was well in progress.
Henderson completed 16-of-23 passes for 266 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He added another 19 rushing yards.
Harvin had four catches for 128 yards and the three touchdowns.
Delaware's running was also in form, rushing for 289 yards, with Kyron Cumby leading the way with 111 yards, while Marcus Yarns had 89. Quincy Watson and Khory Spruill led joined Henderson with the rushing touchdowns.
Brandon Dennis of Concord High School finished Delaware's scoring with a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Delaware outgained Saint Francis 586-258.
Next up for the Blue Hens is a game next weekend against No. 1 South Dakota State, the team that knocked Delaware out of the 2021 Spring FCS Tournament.