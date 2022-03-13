The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a text messaging initiative to let people know when they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
Virus-positive individuals will get a text and be provided with initial isolation recommendations online before receiving a call from the division’s Contact Tracing Team, according to a Friday news release. A pilot program to test the service on a small number of people started on March 1.
“Early notification and guidance for COVID-positive persons can lead to earlier isolation, and a reduced chance of spreading the virus,” Contact Tracing Team Director Tracey Johnson said.
The first message tells the person that the Division of Public Health has critical information for them and asks them to reply with their birthday. If it matches the division’s records, the individual will receive another text saying they can access messages from the Contact Tracing Team. They’ll also be able to find guidance on an internal division webpage through a separate link once their identity is confirmed.
Johnson said this is “a safe, least intrusive way to get in touch,” considering mail or email may be too slow, spam calls are on the rise and people tend to ignore unfamiliar phone numbers.