If you're a driver in Delaware, here's some good news for you: you're probably about to come into some money.
According to the Delaware Department of Insurance, Delaware motorists will collectively see millions in reimbursements and rebates from vehicle insurers due to decreased driving during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic.
The list is lengthy, constantly updating, and there are eligibility requirements, but here's some of what the First State's drivers can expect, alphabetically, by company:
- Allstate: Issuing refunds equal to 15% of March and April auto premiums. A total of 19,155 Delaware Allstate customers will be refunded well over $1 million.
- American Family: Distributing a one-time check payment of $50.00 per covered vehicle.
- Amica Mutual: Crediting 20% of the policyholder’s monthly auto premium.
- Chubb: Renewing customers will receive a discount equal to 35% of their April and May costs, an estimated $110 per vehicle.
- Cincinnati Insurance: Refunding policyholders 15% of their April and May premium.
- Electric Insurance: Distributing a payback equal to 15% of three months of the policyholder’s premium, an estimated $72 per policy.
- Encompass: Issuing refunds of 15% of March and April auto premiums. Approximately 2,835 Delaware Encompass customers will be refunded about $168,882.
- Esurance: Issuing refunds equal to 15% of March and April auto premiums.
- Farmers: Discounting April premiums by 25% discount or providing 25% refunds to customers already paid in full.
- GEICO: The GEICO Giveback Credit will discount renewed or newly purchased policies between April 8 and October 7, 2020 by 15%. Customers can expect to save an average of $150 on their next auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy.
- Goodville Mutual: Issuing a Safe@home premium credit of 15% on two months of new or renewal premium. Members can choose to waive their credit and request that it be donated to local food banks, first responders, or international relief. Goodville Mutual will match donated funds up to $100,000.
- Hartford: The COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan will credit customers 15% of April and May auto premiums.
- Horace Mann: The Teacher Appreciation Relief Program will credit customers 15% of two months of premiums.
- Liberty Mutual: Providing a 15% refund on two months of annual premiums.
- Mercury: Refunding 15% of monthly premiums paid in April and May.
- MetLife: Crediting 15% of monthly premiums paid in April and May.
- Nationwide: Applying a one-time payment of $50.00 to each policy.
- Next Insurance: Discounting April premiums by 25%.
- NGM Insurance: Distributing a Relief Payment of $50.00 per each insured vehicle. In Delaware, approximately 899 private passenger vehicles insured will generate a total refund of $44,950.
- Progressive: Crediting back 20% of April and May premiums.
- State Farm: Refunding about 25% of April premiums.
- Travelers: The Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program will issue a credit of 15% to April and May premiums.
- USAA: Crediting approximately 20% on two months of premiums.
- 21st Century Insurance: Discounting April premiums by 25% discount, or providing 25% refunds to customers paid in full.
Assistance may also be available for motorists struggling to pay premiums during the pandemic. Drivers should contact their individual insurance companies to discuss particulars.
"Delaware’s insurance carriers are required to freeze cancellations and nonrenewal of policies that might have otherwise occurred due to non-payment of premiums through the duration of the Delaware state of emergency for individuals who have been laid off or fired due to the state of emergency," according to a release from the DOI.