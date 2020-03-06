Delawareans Brieana Hallo and Gabby Marte helped lead the Dominican Republic to their best-ever showing in the CONCACAF U-20 World Cup soccer qualifiers, coming just one win short of making the global competition.
Padua's Hallo scored a goal in the D.R.'s 7-0 win over Honduras to open up the tournament.
That preceded a 4-0 loss to the United States, and a 0-0 draw with Cuba that was enough to see the Dominican Republic reach the knockout stage.
A 4-1 victory over El Salvador sent them to the Round of 8, and then an upset 2-1 victory over Group E winner Jamaica secured the host country a chance to play for the World Cup slot.
All that stood between Hallo, Marte, and the U-20 World Cup was one more victory, but it was a rematch with the United States, and two goals in the first four minutes was an ominous sign for D.R., who lost 6-0 Friday.
It still marks the best-ever continental run for the Dominican Republic, who last played in the group stage back in 2004.
Hallo and Marte both were eligible to compete for the Dominican Republic due to each having a parent who was born in the Caribbean country.
Their teammate, and Dominican native, Lynette Ureña also has Delaware ties, she is a defender on Delaware State's soccer team.
Both will return to the States and get ready for high school season, looking to defend state championships. Hallo won the Division 1 title with Padua, while Marte stars on Division 2 Caravel.