Delaware's public and charter schools are quickly approaching the one-year mark since they last held a full session in their buildings, and now Delaware's education leaders are trying to figure out how to play catch-up.
Brandywine Superintendent Lincoln Hohler told his school board last week that his district doesn't see any sign that Delaware will change course and suddenly go back to full instruction this school year.
"The [Centers for Disease Control], the Department of Public Health, and [Delaware Department of Education] have pretty much told us that they believe that the social distancing restrictions will stay in place through this school year, and most likely through the summer."
Hohler also said he doesn't see a quick fix to the reduced learning capacity hybrid and remote models have meant to some students.
"It's not going to be a summer of instruction and everyone's caught back up. It's going to take, in our view, 18-24 months because of the range of students and range of learning loss that has been experienced."
That learning loss is showcased in the Christina School District, where 50% of their high school students, and 40% of their middle school students, earned "D" or "F" grades during the first half of the year. Those numbers are just under double the average of the previous two years.
Delaware Secretary of Education Dr. Susan Bunting was asked at Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing about the failing grades, and said decisions will be made district-by-district.
"District levels will be designing whether it's after-school programs, Saturday programs, further training for their teachers. They hopefully will have data that will show exactly where their students are, and then be able to address the individual needs of that student."
Hohler said last week that Brandywine was already putting a plan into action.
"Over the course of the next three weeks, buildings will be using a composite academic index that takes into account grades, progress on standards/assessments, and attendance to identify current hybrid students that are in need of additional in-person support, extending their in-person opportunity an additional day or two, depending on capacity."
Some schools have that space, according to Dr. Bunting, but not everyone is willing to take advantage of it, as the pandemic continues to bring mixed opinions about the safety of schools, and the best way to learn in the current environment.
"I was in a school this morning where it was explained that even though they have extra space at this point that they are polling their students and inviting them back in, but many of the students, or their parents, are choosing not to have the students come for in-person instruction. That they are doing, in many cases, well with the remote learning."
Governor John Carney said Delaware will continue to take a deep dive into the data for a problem he compared to businesses being throttled to 50% capacity and the need to get everyone out healthy on the other side of the pandemic.
"We need to be looking at what are we going to do with our students during this coming summer, because this is an opportunity to help students get to where they need to be and catch up."