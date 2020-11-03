Delaware's elections commissioner said voter turnout for this election was huge, even with vote-by-mail.
"We've seen a tremendous turnout at the polling places as well, and it appears to me that we are...on track, and I think probably as of now, we've surpassed our highest-ever voter turnout," said Anthony Albence in an interview on election night on WDEL.
Albence was also impressed by voter enthusiasm.
"We're operating in an environment, a very different environment this year, but again, just the common thread, I think, is just the enthusiasm we've seen throughout from the very beginning from the absentee and vote-by-mail process to today," said Albence.
Albence said you should keep in mind results posted on election night are unofficial.
"We certify the results on Thursday, it is the Board of Canvass, which is a very traditional part of the Delaware elections process, where the boards meet--it's actually the Superior Court in each county sitting as a Board of Canvass, and they actually certify the results," said Albence.
He added the state's vote-by-mail law, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, could be a one-year deal, depending on what state lawmakers decide.
"Certainly that's their prerogative. I do thank the General Assembly, because they had a lot of foresight in the legislation to give us a lot of the tools that we need, and needed, to process the mail ballots efficiently," said Albence.
Albence said voter turnout this year--roughly 70 percent--is likely the best his department has ever seen.