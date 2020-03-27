As dark clouds loom over Delaware's restaurant industry, silver linings were also visible this past week.
Thursday, struggling restaurant owner Mike Stanley of Wildwich set out to feed laid off employees of the industry.
Within 72 hours of a ban on dining-in at restaurants, imposed as part of Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency last week to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Delaware Restaurant Association sprung into action. The organization created an emergency relief trust for 11,000 restaurant employees who joined the ranks of the unemployed to no fault of their own.
"This is unprecedented, this has nothing to do with because the business wasn't doing a good job, and they were slow--they were literally forced to shut down," said Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association.
Many restaurants are offering carry-out or delivery options, but they still struggle.
"Everybody has that favorite server, or bartender, or restaurant worker that is there with a smile--no matter what--and we're really seeing in a big way, the community coming out and doing what it can," she said. "Food is an essential business, and restaurants are still filling that void of community need when they can't maybe get to a grocery store, or they can't get out of their houses...this industry consistently and constantly amazes me of what it does still in times of struggle and need to give back to the community.
Leishman said the fund comes from a place of overwhelming concern.
"Our small business, our restaurants continuously say, 'What can be done for our employees?' Because they recognize it's the employees...that really are the life-blood of their team."
In a matter of days, she said the fund soared past $100,000 in donations. Its first donation was a big one from Dogfish Head's founders, Sam and Mariah Calagione.
"They stepped up to the plate first and they gave a personal donation of $50,000 to kind of kickoff the fund."
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Dogfish's sales of hand sanitizer to the state--a new initiative launched at its distillery last week to fill a serious void--will also go to the fund.
Once the fund reaches $150,000, Sam and Mariah have promised another $50,000.
"So, we're well on our way," said Leishman. "And the community keeps giving."
To donate to the Delaware Restaurant Association relief fund, click here.