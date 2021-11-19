Delawareans can begin getting booster shots now that the FDA and CDC has approved the expansion.
Fully vaccinated Delawareans 18 and older are urged to get a booster doze of Pfizer or Moderna if they received their two-dose series more than six months ago. The Moderna booster shot will a half-dose.
Delawareans can mix-and-match vaccines for their booster, meaning, if you got the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, you can switch to Moderna for a booster, if you desire.
Booster shots had already been approved for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are urged to get a booster shot.
Booster shots became recommended as vaccines saw waning immunity amid the Delta variant surge.
Evidence from clinical studies show that boosters do not merely top off immunity, but elevate protection well beyond peak levels from the primary series. Some experts say the elevated levels of protection can be as high as 95%, according to public health experts. The same study showed an 85% reduction in hospitalization, 76% reduction in severe disease, and 94% reduction in deaths in those who received a booster dose. Boosters are designed to increase protection from COVID-19 in those who originally mounted a good immune response from vaccination to begin with.
“We applaud the latest federal action to make all adults eligible for a booster vaccine,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a prepared statement. “COVID-19 cases are again rising and having this tool in our arsenal can help us in holding off another winter surge that could come with people gathering inside more often as the weather turns colder.”
Thursday, Governor John Carney got his Moderna booster at a Walgreens in Wilmington. He was eligible prior to this latest expansion due to his age. Following his booster, Carney said he was anxiously awaiting the CDC signing off expanded booster shots, saying the state would continue to follow their advice, even as other states opened up booster shots before the official approval.
Delaware's COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Friday, the state saw nearly 337 new cases over a seven-day moving average, according to the state's coronavirus tracker. As many as 163 persons are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 21 in critical condition. Rattay said 75% of current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.
For more information on second, third and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit de.gov/boosters.