Delaware enjoyed its fourth straight day where a high temperature record was broken, but cooler temperatures are expected after heavy rain on Wednesday.
Wilmington officially reached 76 degrees at the New Castle Airport, breaking the record of 74 set in 1999. At Delaware's other official climate site at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, they reached 79, equaling the daily mark set in 1986.
It's the third straight day Georgetown tied or broke their record, after reaching 78 on Sunday (76, 1996) and 77 on Monday (74, 2009).
Wilmington tied their mark on Saturday, when their 75 equaled the same day in 1975.
The streak will likely end Wednesday, with Wilmington's predicted 72 and Georgetown's 74 both expected to be two degrees below their daily high-temperatures.
Stopping the warm weather will be a cold front that the National Weather Service is predicting till cross the region during the day before finally exiting off the coast on Thursday afternoon.
They are projecting rain amounts in excess of two inches in parts of Delaware before the storm exits.
Sun and high pressure are expected for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures in the 70s will be replaced by temperatures closer to 60 on Friday, and perhaps in the mid 50s on Saturday, much closer to the November normal in Delaware.
The next chance of rain is Saturday night into Sunday.