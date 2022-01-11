A Delawarean has been crowned 2022 Mrs. USA Earth.
Christine Rich, owner of Blue Palm LLC in Middletown and a technology professor at Wilmington University while completing her doctorate in Higher Education Leadership & Innovation, won the crown Sunday, January 9, 2022, while competing against representatives from all of the remaining 49 states and District of Columbia.
As winner of the pageant, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, she pledged to "raise awareness about environmental issues and advocate for more sustainable living."
"I am so elated! This has been a four-year journey for me and I am looking forward to going into my community and making an impact," said Rich in an issued statement. "I want to use this title to put focus on my work with oceanic conservation that I do through my non-profit the Spout Initiative. With this organization I create free lesson plans for teachers who are then able to seamlessly incorporate those ideas and practices of environmentalism into their own lesson plans. I also want to highlight all the other women that have been on this journey with me and put focus on their work and what they’re doing in their local communities as well. It is our collective work that will truly make meaningful impact for the planet."
Rich is a Green Team Organization Leader at Wilmington University, an Invisible Disabilities Ambassador, a volunteer with the Center for the Inland Bays, runs a TEDTalk for women entrepreneurs, and is a member and volunteer of Science Cheerleaders.
The Miss Earth USA title went to Miss Pennsylvania Earth Natalia Salmon while, in the Teen Miss Earth USA division, the title went to Teen Miss Pennsylvania Presley Patrick.