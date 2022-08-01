Delaware is getting $275,000 in federal funding for an innovative way to provide social services to rural and underserved communities in Delaware.
The funding will be used to install eight telehealth kiosks at libraries in New Castle and Kent Counties.
The program has been running for more than a year at libraries in Milford, Georgetown, Lewes and Laurel.
Program coordinator Nick Martin says it has helped users access telehealth medicine, employment assistance and legal services. Martin says users have been able to sign up for health insurance and schedule a doctor's appointment, as well as get help with resume writing and interview for a job.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has become a critical component of healthcare for communities across the country to get the care they need, including here in Delaware,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). “With the $275,000 in Community Project Funding, Delaware Libraries will be able to secure additional telehealth kiosks for libraries across the state to meet community needs - from telemedicine to employment assistance to legal services. I’m proud to have secured this Community Project Funding to expand the program and make these services more accessible to Delawareans, and look forward to its implementation throughout libraries across the state.”