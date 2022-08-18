monkeypox virus

This electron microscopic (EM) image depicted monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from of a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions.

 Centers for Disease Control

Delaware is expanding its monkeypox vaccination program.

The state Division of Public Health is adding additional locations where those who meet eligibility criteria can get the vaccine.

Earlier this week, that criteria was expanded to include those with HIV or receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, also know as PrEP.

Previously, only those with a known exposure to the monkeypox virus were prioritized to get the two-shot series.

Starting Monday, access will be expanded even further to include those engaging in high-risk activities, including sexual practices that increase exposure to monkeypox such as men who have sex with men and have had multiple or any anonymous sexual partners.

