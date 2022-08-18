Delaware is expanding its monkeypox vaccination program.
The state Division of Public Health is adding additional locations where those who meet eligibility criteria can get the vaccine.
Earlier this week, that criteria was expanded to include those with HIV or receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, also know as PrEP.
Previously, only those with a known exposure to the monkeypox virus were prioritized to get the two-shot series.
Starting Monday, access will be expanded even further to include those engaging in high-risk activities, including sexual practices that increase exposure to monkeypox such as men who have sex with men and have had multiple or any anonymous sexual partners.