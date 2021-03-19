The deadline to file and pay 2020 personal income tax returns in Delaware has been extended.
The state has pushed back filing and payment from April 15 to May 17 in accordance with new federal deadlines for tax filings. The Division of Revenue advises the deadline will not be extended a second time, and penalties and interest on underpayments will be calculated from that date, even if for those who've requested additional time to file.
The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments made quarterly by individuals. Those payments are still due April 30, 2021. The extension also does not apply to corporate or fiduciary income tax returns.
Under Delaware law, the Director of the Division of Revenue has the ability to grant reasonable extensions of time for the payment of any tax or estimated tax when deemed appropriate. Considering the effects of the pandemic, Revenue Director Jennifer Noel has determined that it is appropriate to grant extensions similar to those recently granted by the Internal Revenue Service. Details are outlined in a new Tax Information Memorandum (TIM 2021-3) available on the agency website.