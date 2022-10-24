With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus.
Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at three commercial flocks in February and March, the state has fared better than others.
"We have not had as many confirmed cases as the other states due to the hard work of our producers here," said Hoffman. "And we hope that their vigilance continues to pay off and we don't see any more cases here in Delaware. They are following strict biosecurity protocols to prevent the introduction of the virus into their flocks."
There were confirmed reports in two Kent County backyard flocks in September.
"The Department of Agriculture is on high alert and ready to respond in the event of another outbreak," said Hoffman.
In Delaware, 1.4 million birds have been affected by avian flu this year.