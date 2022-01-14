The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a trio of fires in a little over 24 hours.
The first two fires occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the Milford area and were ruled accidental.
A fire on Elizabeth Street a little before 5 p.m. was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Around 10:45 p.m. a fire was reported on Old Shawnee Road which was caused by a malfunctioning extension cord which had been stretched between a house and a camper.
Nobody was hurt in either incident.
Firefighters in New Castle County responded Thursday night, January 13th, around 9:30 to Third Avenue in Murray Manor Trailer Park for a fire.
The state fire marshal's office said that fire was intentionally set and their investigation is continuing.