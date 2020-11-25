"Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year, regarding kitchen fires, for fire departments," said Delaware State Fire School Public Education Senior Instructor Michael Lowe. "We do more responses to kitchen fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year."
Kitchen fires aren't intentional, Lowe said, and even during a year where a global pandemic requires smaller get-togethers, people can still take extra precautions on a day when so much time is spent in and around the kitchen.
"We fully realize that people don't intend to have a fire," he said. "However, it's just that split second to being unattentive, being distracted, and that's when bad things can happen."
To prevent forgetfulness if the chef of the day has to walk away for a moment, Lowe suggested bringing a reminder with you that there's more work to be done.
"One thing we recommend: we tell folks to stay in the kitchen while you're cooking. However, we know that's sometimes not practical. So what we recommend is, if you have to leave the kitchen, take something in your hands--a wooden spoon or an oven mitt, something--so you have something in your hand that reminds you, you have to get back in the kitchen and take care of things," he said. "Sitting down to check your email may sound like a good idea, but two minutes to check your email can very easily turn into 15 minutes, which could lead to a problem."
Lowe had a list of some other simple things to maximize safety this Thanksgiving, as small precautions can make sure everyone's holiday is filled with good memories, and not unnecessarily dramatic ones.
- "First of all, make sure you have nothing that is combustible--anything that will burn--near a heat source such as your stove, your microwave, whatever. That's rule number one, where you could be careless and just drop the towel or have paper towels too close to the stove."
- "The second thing we strongly suggest is to have a kid-free zone around the stove, which we recommend an area of three feet, that children know they're not to be within that area."
- "Another tip would be to make sure, when cooking on a stovetop, that the pot handles are turned in; That would prevent contact with the pot handles, causing a spill, which can result in very, very serious burn."
- "Another issue is we recommend that you have a kitchen fire extinguisher in your kitchen--they are relatively inexpensive--and that you mount one between the stove and your area of egress--the area of egress simply means the way you would get out during an emergency. So what you don't want to do is have a fire extinguisher down under the sink. And you have to walk past the stove to get to the fire extinguisher to extinguish your fire."
The most important thing to remember is, if you have any questions about the severity of a situation, leave it up to the professionals. Don't try to engage with a fire you might be unable to handle.
"If there's any question that the fire is too big, or you're apprehensive, the first rule is get out," Lowe said. "Your escape, and not going back into the fire, that's objective number one. Also, as with any time of the year, make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home, and make sure your family and those that are in your home are familiar with a home escape plan."