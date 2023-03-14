Delaware flags have been ordered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, March 16, 2023 to honor a former state House member who died last week.
Former State Rep. Donna Stone won her first election to the 32nd District in 1994, and won seven elections.
The Dover native served as chair of the House Economic Development, Banking and Insurance Committee, and served as President of the National Conference of State Legislatures, speaking to the U.S. House on the REAL ID Act.
She co-owned Kelley's Restaurant near Rehoboth Beach, before going into real estate with Emerson & Co.
Stone was 78.