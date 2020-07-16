"We always hear from people who say, 'I have tomatoes coming out the wazoo. I don't know what to do with them.' So we've always encouraged people to donate that surplus to families in need."

Kim Turner, of the Food Bank of Delaware, wants local gardeners to know they're teaming up with the Delaware Center for Horticulture as part of the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society's Harvest 2020 efforts.

With the goal of providing food insecure people more healthy, fresh nutrition, the organizations are calling for backyard growers to provide their surplus harvests to the food bank for distribution to those in need.

"We are just hoping that people who have backyard gardens will consider the food bank, and other food pantries throughout the state," Turner said. "When they get that bounty this summer, they could donate their surplus to people in need."

With an additional 50,000 people--including about 18,000 more children than previously anticipated--facing food insecurities this year due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, people in Delaware will need more help than ever to get access to groceries that aren't prepackaged.

"Unfortunately, a lot of low-income people do not have access to those fresh foods which results in diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease," she said. "So it's always a priority for us to make sure that we are getting healthy foods out to people in need. What better way to do that then through people who have backyard gardens sharing that bounty with them?"

Encouraging those who traditionally think of canned goods as the primary donation item to revisit what they consider providing when they can, Turner said it's just as necessary for food insecure people to have access to fresh goods.

"We do not accept soda, we don't accept chips, things of that nature. We really want to make sure that we're getting healthy foods out into the community," she said. "Oftentimes, people think of donating a canned good or a box of cereal to a food bank, but in reality we are equipped to accept those fresh foods. We are getting fresh meat from retailers on a regular basis, Delaware farmers are very generous in donating to the food bank, and then when we add in the backyard gardeners, it really does make a difference in the amount of fresh produce we can distribute to people."

Turner said they already distribute roughly two million pounds of fresh produce each year and look to increase that effort annually, especially this year.

If you're a backyard gardener with a surplus harvest that could help those in need this year, visit FBD.org/produce. For more information on the Harvest 2020 initiative, visit PHSOnline.org.