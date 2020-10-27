Delaware football learned their six Colonial Athletic Association games that will be part of their eight-game spring schedule.
The Blue Hens will open conference play with two games at Delaware Stadium when they host Maine on March 6 and Stony Brook on March 13.
They then head to New England for a pair of road games at New Hampshire (March 20) and Rhode Island (March 23).
The home conference finale is April 3 against Albany, before going to Villanova to wrap up the schedule on April 17.
Delaware is expected to add two non-conference games to reach the NCAA FCS maximum of eight. They could end up being against CAA teams not currently on their schedule.
Delaware will be playing in the North Division, while Elon, James Madison, Richmond, and William & Mary will fight for the South Division title. Southern Division teams will each play each other twice.
There will be no conference championship game, with the automatic bid going to the team with the best conference record or winner of a tiebreaker.
The 16-team FCS playoffs begin on April 24.
Ticket information and capacity for games at Delaware Stadium will be determined at a later date.