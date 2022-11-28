Delaware Football earned their first fall NCAA Tournament victory since 2010, but they know the task is significantly harder if they want to advance again this weekend.
Delaware cruised to a 56-17 victory over Northeast Conference champion Saint Francis (Pa.), outgaining the Red Flash's yardage 586-258, but the next step is a trip to No. 1 South Dakota State on Saturday.
"I thought it was as good a game as you can play minus a couple of plays here-and-there, which is going to happen", Head Coach Ryan Carty said. "We have to continue to limit our turnovers, we're going to play a team that specializes in creating them. They've had an interception in literally every game thus far (15 in 11 games). We have to keep the ball in our hands and try to be in a game with the No. 1 team in the country."
The No. 1 Jackrabbits would be the Missouri Valley Football Conference Champions, who ended Delaware's run in the 2021 Spring NCAA Playoffs in the semifinals with a 33-3 victory.
Several key SDSU players are back, including sophomore Mark Gronowski, who started as a freshman that spring, and threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, in the win.
Carty, who saw South Dakota State the very next week when the Sam Houston State team he served as Offensive Coordinator beat the Jackrabbits to win the National Championship, said not much as changed in 18 months.
"They didn't get much smaller or weaker, unfortunately. They are very, very capable physically. Up front on defense, those four guys, man are they strong and physical, and not unathletic for big, strong guys. They run around well and chase people down from sideline to sideline. It's how we will hold up in these big physical situations."
South Dakota State's only loss came in one of the strangest games of the college football season, when they lost 7-3 to Iowa in a game that didn't feature a touchdown.
Iowa's first field goal came following a shanked punt, and the other four points came when the Jackrabbits offense was pinned inside their own 10-yard line and ultimately tackled in the end zone for safeties.
Iowa only amassed 166 yards on 61 plays that day, and it has been a balanced defensive effort that has stymied opponents all season.
12 different Jackrabbits have recorded sacks, led by Caleb Sanders' 5 and Reece Winkelman's 4.5.
DyShawn Gales picked up his third interception two weeks ago against Illinois State, tying him with Cale Reeder for the team lead, but nine different players have collected takeaways.
Offensively, Isaiah Davis leads the way with 882 yards and 9 touchdowns, he had 70 yards in the win over Delaware in May 2021.
Gronowski has thrown just four interceptions, with twins Jadon and Jaxon Janke both collecting 5 of his 19 touchdown passes. Jason had SDSU's first touchdown against Delaware.
Delaware will be tasked with stopping one of the more impressive recent FCS playoff runs, as South Dakota State has made e very tournament since 2012, and only went one-and-done twice (Montana, 2015; Northern Iowa, 2019).
During that run, SDSU is 4-1 against CAA teams, defeating Villanova in 2016 and 2021, New Hampshire in 2017, Delaware in Spring 2021, and losing to former-CAA squad James Madison in 2017.
This century, Delaware is 4-1 against the Missouri Valley in the playoffs, beating Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa in both the 2003 and 2007 runs to National Championship games, and the loss to South Dakota State in Spring 2021.
Delaware is 1-4 against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, with a victory over Northeast Louisiana in the 1992 Quarterfinals. They lost to South Dakota State in the Spring 2021 Semis, McNeese State in the 1995 Quarters, and Eastern Kentucky in the 1982 Championship and 1981 Quarterfinals.
Kickoff Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota is set for 3 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN+.