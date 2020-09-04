The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police joined its national body in endorsing Donald Trump in November's Presidential election, and they received a thank you from the Commander-in-Chief.
During a Friday press conference, Trump was asked about receiving the endorsement from police in the home state of Joe Biden, his opponent in November.
"I'm honored, because I don't see Biden anywhere but Delaware, and I like Delaware, too. To have the law enforcement in Delaware give their endorsement to me is really a great honor. It just shows you how pathetic the Democrats are when they come to crime, when it comes to law and order. Will you please extend my very great thanks, it's a great honor to get it from Delaware law enforcement."
State Lodge chairman Fred Calhoun confirmed the state's endorsement, and said that groups that represent the Wilmington Police Department, New Castle County Police, Amtrak Police, Sussex County Lodge, and DRBA Police all voted to support Trump.