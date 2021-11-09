The Delaware state Senate has canceled a special session set for Tuesday afternoon, wherein they were supposed to vote on a path forward in dealing with State Auditor Kathy McGuiness who's refused to step aside in the wake of being indicted on criminal charges.
Instead, House and Senate leadership announced jointly they've retained former Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland for guidance on the General Assembly's powers under Article III of the Delaware Constitution. The never-before-used provision, created in 1897, permits the General Assembly to petition the governor to remove an elected official for "any reasonable cause."
"Even if this provision had been tested before, it would still be a big move," said Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend (D-Newark). "The context we're in with a sitting statewide elected official, the role the auditor plays in particular relative to the allegations against her, what a grand jury indictment means."
The move to use the General Assembly powers first came in a bipartisan push from state Reps. Mike Smith and Madinah Wilson-Anton after McGuiness, who's the first sitting elected official to be indicted on felony charges, refused to take a leave of absence pending the outcome of the criminal case; however, legislators from both chambers have had questions about their authority and the process. They've also reiterated their request for McGuiness to step aside to avoid conflicts of interest in her elected watchdog role.
"Leadership on both sides of the building have asked--several times--that the auditor take a leave of absence pending the resolution of the criminal charges. We just think that is fundamentally what's an odds right now--the ability to execute the duties of the office while also facing criminal charges for abuse of power of the office," said Townsend.
McGuiness, through an attorney, has vehemently declared her innocence and said she will continue to serve in her elected position.
"The immediate concern is the ability to discharge the duties of the office, and if that is not going to be a tension that is vented by her own decision to take a leave, then there are many legislators who believe, then, that the appropriate next step would be a removal proceeding, so that's sort of the path that we're on."
Townsend told WDEL he supports that path.
"Assuming that the analysis indicates that we have this authority, I do support a removal," he said. "We are elected to discharge our duties of the Constitution to try to have good governance in Delaware, and I think there are many people who think that, right now, good governance means a state auditor who is not under an ongoing investigation and has not already had an indictment returned against her for abuse of office."
Last week, the Senate passed a resolution calling for an advisory opinion from the Supreme Court in a special session convened to deal with redistricting; the House then passed its own version, which called for the advisory opinion within a six-week timeframe, but also for a joint session of the judiciary committees of both Houses regardless of whether an opinion is issued. The Delaware Supreme Court was not obligated to issue an advisory opinion simply because the General Assembly asked.
Townsend called the way the process unfolded "frustrating."
"It's not so much that there wasn't a good idea on their side as well, with regards to the legislature beginning an internal rulemaking process. It's that we really shouldn't combine that with the Supreme Court resolution," said Townsend. "The legislative, sort of internal rulemaking process, should have been a separate resolution, and we also don't think that you should put a timetable on the Supreme Court for an advisory opinion they're not obligated to provide, especially on such a short timetable around the holidays, and you shouldn't do that when you're also announcing to the world that you're going to start your own internal rulemaking process on the exact same question that you're asking the Supreme Court to rule on."
“While neither resolution received a final vote, what became abundantly clear on Nov. 1 was that Democratic legislators overwhelmingly agree we need to quickly come to an understanding of the Constitutional options at our disposal and how removal proceedings might work across both chambers,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) in a prepared statement. “The solution we are announcing today will put us in a position to act appropriately when the legislature returns in January.”
Over the coming weeks, Senate and House leadership – with assistance from Judiciary Committee members – will prepare findings and recommendations with the guidance from Holland.
Holland, who is longest-serving Delaware Supreme Court justice in history with more than 30 years on the state's highest court, remains one of the state's top constitutional law experts in Delaware. Holland, who now works for the private firm Wilson Sonsini will provide his services pro bono.
“No one knows more about the Delaware Constitution and its interpretation than Justice Holland and I have full faith in his ability to provide us with the best possible legal analysis and advice when it comes to this unprecedented issue," said Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) in a statement.
“The provisions of the Delaware Constitution related to removing an elected official from office have serious legal ramifications,” former Justice Holland said. “I understand the gravity of what is being asked of me, and I am prepared to work impartially with the legislature to help forge a better understanding of case law, and the legislative record so the General Assembly has the information needed to make an informed decision about its path forward.”
Findings from Holland are due to the state legislature before the return of session on January 11, 2022.