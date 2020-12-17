The General Assembly will begin session virtually in the New Year.
Leadership from both the Senate and House announced the decision Thursday, saying it's in the best interest to safeguard the health and wellness of legislators, staff, and the public.
The 151st session will start January 12, 2021, with opening day exercises live-streamed on YouTube.
Session will remain virtual through at least January with all full House and Senate proceedings also livestreamed with provisions for public participation during committee meetings. Beyond January, a bipartisan group of legislators will reevaluate the need for continuing to meet virtually, prioritizing health and safety and adhering to guidelines from public health experts.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a brutal toll on families across Delaware, and after much discussion and deliberation, we determined that there was simply no way for the General Assembly to safely convene our new legislative session in person,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf. “Nevertheless, the people of Delaware elected us to do a job, and when January 12 gets here, we intend to get to work considering bills, holding committee hearings, voting on legislation and doing all the things that the General Assembly is expected to do, just in a different format."
Schwartzkopf saidd these provisions will actually give the public more access than they've had in the past.
"Throughout the entire history of the Delaware General Assembly, if you wanted to deliver a public comment during a committee meeting, you had to be in that room in Legislative Hall. If you wanted to watch a roll-call vote, you had to be in the House or Senate chamber. But now, every committee meeting we hold, every floor debate we have, and every vote we take will be streamed live online.”