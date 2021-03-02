Delaware's House and Senate legislators will continue working in a virtual format when sessions resume next week.
Both chambers will return to session on March 9 using the same virtual-session formats they operated with in January, citing concern about the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state and the non-majority of Delawareans having been vaccinated.
“Although we have made good progress in combatting the virus, administering more than 228,000 doses of the COVID vaccine, we still are in a situation where we cannot fully open the building safely,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf in a statement. “As I have stated numerous times, the health and safety of my fellow legislators, our staff and the public are my primary responsibilities. Remaining in virtual session for the time being is critical to that goal.”
The 22 combined committee meetings held in January averaged 64 attendees per meeting, which is higher than most committee rooms in Legislative Hall.
The House plans to hold meetings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays over the next four weeks, with floor votes scheduled for Thursdays.
The Senate will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with committee meetings generally scheduled for Wednesdays, with some Tuesdays or Thursdays as required.
The full Senate may also meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday if needed for full Senate votes or nominations.