The New Castle Airport has received more than $3.4 million in federal funding to rehabilitate its runway.
The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that more than $1.2 billion would be distributed through airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.
The funds will be distributed to 405 airports in all 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a release announcing the funding.
Delaware is set to receive $3,422,152 to rehabilitate the Wilmington airport runway. Grants for surrounding states included $49.2 Million for Pennsylvania, $15.9 million for Maryland, and $6 million for New Jersey.
Pennsylvania
- $764,438 for Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport to remove obstructions and rehabilitate the runway and runway lighting.
- $9,705,812 for Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown to rehabilitate the runway.
- $1,411,352 for Altoona-Blair County Airport to rehabilitate the runway.
- $5,159,843 for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe to reconstruct the taxiway and strengthen the runway.
- $3,958,494 for Lancaster Airport in Lititz to rehabilitate the runway.
- $390,000 for the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission in Philadelphia to update a study.
- $18,377,609 for Philadelphia International Airport to reconstruct a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting, and for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure.
- $3,565,946 for Pittsburgh International Airport for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure.
- $5,351,624 for University Park Airport in State College to construct an Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) building.
- $544,874 for Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin to improve the aircraft safety area.
Maryland
- $1,617,687 for Easton/Newnam Field to construct an aircraft safety area and remove obstruction markings and lighting.
- $665,000 for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to purchase land and for noise mitigation measures.
- $5,560,023 for St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in Leonardtown to extend the runway.
- $2,650,442 for Ocean City Municipal Airport to reconstruct the runway.
- $884,646 for Tipton Airport in Odenton to rehabilitate a building.
- $189,480 for Bay Bridge Airport in Stevensville to rehabilitate the runway.
- $232,222 for Carroll Country Regional Airport/Jack B. Poage Field in Westminster to reconstruct the runway.
- $4,122,800 for Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford to rehabilitate the runway.
New Jersey
- $189,151 for Morristown Municipal Airport to improve the runway safety area.
- $5,862,801 for Trenton-Mercer Airport to construct a taxiway.
A full breakdown of the grants distributed can be found here: