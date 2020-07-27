Those from Washington D.C. who enjoy visiting Delaware's beaches are being told to quarantine upon their return.
DC Health has added Delaware to its list of high-risk states.
The list of 27 states is updated weekly and applies to states where the weekly rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 residents. Delaware's average Monday stands at 15.1 after increasing for the past six days, according to the Delaware coronavirus dashboard.
Starting July 27, 2020, anyone coming into Washington, D.C., from a "high-risk state" for non-essential activities is required to quarantine for 14 days, under Mayor Bowser's order.
Anyone traveling to high-risk states and back to Washington, D.C., for essential reasons, should self monitor for symptoms for two weeks.
Delaware is also on quarantine advisories in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.
Governor John Carney has been highly critical of Delaware's placement on these lists, saying the state is being punished for its small size and for testing in response to an outbreak at the beaches.