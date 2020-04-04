Health care workers, first responders, and others could know whether they're infected with COVID-19 in as little as 15 minutes.
It's made possible through 5,000 rapid coronavirus test kits that have finally made their way to the state's public health lab Saturday after days of delays.
The shipment from Pinnacle BioLabs, based in Nashville, had been held up by the Food and Drug Administration in Cincinnati, the Delaware Division of Public Health said.
The kits will be used, primarily, to test health care workers, first responders, and residents and staff of long-term health care facilities, where an outbreak is suspected. Results are available in 5 to 15 minutes.
The test kits still need to be validated and will start to be used early next week.
Starting Monday, the Delaware DPH will increase call center services through a new collaboration with United Way.
All social services, essential business, and unemployment or stay-at home order-related calls, including inquiries about food, housing, or utility assistance should go to Delaware 211 at 1.800.560.3372 or text your zip code to 898-211.
All medical and testing related calls should go to DPH's call center at 1.866.408.1899. The call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Testing requires a doctor's order or prescription.