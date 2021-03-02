With the Food and Drug Administrations emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Delaware was able to secure 8,000 doses Tuesday, according to Governor John Carney.
"I've been saying for a long time that this is a game-changer," said Carney during a weekly detailing of the state's pandemic response. "It enables us to vaccinate Delawareans in a way that's a lot easier than the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require a second dose scheduling 21 and 28 days after receiving the first dose."
It's not going to be a game-changer for at least another month, unfortunately. Carney said Delaware officials have already been informed they won't be receiving any additional doses of the new vaccine for the rest of the month, and it's only March 2nd.
"It's only 8,000 doses and, to be clear, they've made it clear to us that we won't get any more doses this month."
As public health officials continue to vaccinate the population with whatever vaccines they have available, be they of the single or two-dose variety, they continue to monitor an outbreak of increasing positive COVID among University of Delaware students as the pandemic approaches lapping a year since a State of Emergency has been declared and quarantine exhaustion makes one of the biggest party holidays a concern.
"As the university's daily testing shows a spike--the biggest spike we have seen to date--at the University of Delaware for cases, we urge them to continue to be aggressive in their approaches to reduce the spread of infection," said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "We at DPH are working with the university, with the city of Newark, including Newark Police, to dissuade any upcoming parties, especially around St Patrick's Day."
The state has 77,000 people who are now fully vaccinated, having received their second dose of the original vaccines made available in the First State, and 140,000 first doses have been administered. To help speed up vaccinations, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines Delaware has secured will make their debut soon.
"We are going to start with this weekend," Rattay said. "We're extremely excited about two events this weekend, one at Seaford High School on Saturday, one on Sunday at the Delaware City DMV, where we're going to be offering a total of 5,000 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson."
Seniors from the state's waiting list will be invited to these vaccination clinics. There are still more than 70,000 seniors waiting for their first shot.
There isn't an anticipated lengthy delay for vaccine access, and Carney said Johnson & Johnson will be teaming up with the federal government to make sure more vaccine is being produced.
"President Biden, by the way, has announced a partnership between Merck and J&J, in terms of manufacturing more of the J&J vaccine and so, in April, we'll see more J&J vaccine," the governor said. "We'll see increases both of Moderna and Pfizer, so the expectation is we'll be able to get more vaccines to our partners, including pharmacies."
That's particularly good news for educational institutions, where getting children back into classrooms safely has been a priority since the pandemic began. Official said one-third of district employees have received at least their first vaccination dose so far.
"We're talking about 5,500 people approximately, and we're very pleased at the progress that we're making," said Delaware Department of Education Secretary Dr. Susan Bunting. "We've also been able to spread some of that effort into our childcare provider world, and over half of the childcare providers will have received at least their first dose by the end of the week as well. So again, 2,200 more people who are interacting with the children in our lives, and students of all ages, will be protected because of the efforts that we've been going through."
Unfortunately, for the time being, one of the bigger hurdles to get kids back into the classroom is the limitations presented by transportation.
"We can only put about 23 students on a bus that could hold up to 72 students, so that is a major factor," Bunting said. "Parents could bring their kids to school, but the busing limitation of having the three-foot distance between students is a challenge...Although [buildings] have extra space at this point...many of the students or their parents are choosing not to have the students come for in-person instruction. They are doing, in many cases, well with the remote-learning and they choose to stay in that part of the format, the hybrid format, so it does reflect, also, parent choice."