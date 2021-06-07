Delaware is inching closer to its vaccination goal.
Currently, 67.4% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state's goal, in line with President Biden's goal, is that 70% of the population get at least one shot by July 4. But vaccine demand is dwindling.
"Two percent, that last mile road has been more difficult than ever," said Gov. John Carney.
Standing outside Mrs. Robino's Restaurant in Wilmington's Little Italy section, Carney pushed the state's vaccine incentive program -- DE Wins! -- to get over the final hurdle. The state is offering weekly cash prizes of $5,000 and other big-ticket items including Firefly tickets in anonymous drawings by the Delaware Lottery for those vaccinated in the next month.
The grand prizes, available to anyone vaccinated since vaccines became available, are $302,000 and two low-digit license plates.
"The young adult population, those 18 to 35, less than 50% [are] vaccinated. So we've really got to go to work on though younger people in our state," said Carney.
Sussex County has the strongest vaccination rate in the state followed by New Castle County, the governor said.
"Kent County [is] pretty far behind."
DE Wins! also involves a partnership with small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
"That's hospitality, restaurants, bars, and other small businesses that were shut down for a period of time last spring. As we got healthier into the summer, kind of opened up on a limited basis. We did a number of things under emergency powers to help restaurants--move outdoors into safer outdoor space to make up for capacity that they were losing indoors, off-premises sales of alcohol to go with take-out food orders--all of those kinds of things with the sole purpose of helping those businesses have survive," said Carney.
Those fully vaccinated at any point can also show their vaccination cards at 200 small businesses in the state to get some freebies. Mrs. Robino's is offering free spaghetti and meatballs to any customer who shows their vaccination card.
"Mrs. Robino's has been here longer than I've been alive, and that's 65 years old as of May 20th, just a couple weeks ago," said Carney. "They've got great spaghetti and meatballs!"
"That's what they're famous for...we've seen some other restaurants that are offering their signature dish as incentives," said Jordan Schulties, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business. "In exchange for providing that promotion, the state of Delaware is offering a one-time $5,000 grant to offset those expenses so that we can keep our businesses moving forward."