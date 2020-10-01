"I think it's fair to say that last spring, parents got quite an education about education in Delaware," said state GOP chair Jane Brady. "Suddenly, many parents had a picture of what their child's education was like, what they were learning and how they were learning."
In front of Wilmington's Bancroft School on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Brady said "many parents" have been dissatisfied with what they've seen since the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, both in the "quantity and quality" of the education being received by their children in at least the back half of last year as the world scramble to deal with the virus spreading around the globe.
The circumstances of the current school year look much like the end of last, Brady said, and with a number of schools shut down completely or operating in some partially virtually distanced way, she said learning has become a "part time function."
"I give credit to the teachers who have, since the spring, done a tremendous job in learning how to better teach remotely, and adopting new techniques to help them teach," she said. "If learning remotely was full time, it might actually be an effective way to teach. But right now, in most public schools, learning is a part time job."
Nothing is more important to the health of a community than education, said Ron Russo, who founded the first charter school in Delaware, the Wilmington Charter School. He said teaching is a business of client and provider, and businesses operate best when they're locally controlled, and focused on keeping the client happy.
Teachers must be empowered to run their "businesses" as they see fit, Russo said.
"There are some general ideas about education you have to keep in mind," Russo said. "Number one, everybody has a stake in it--and you might say, 'Well, it's only the parents, if you have a kid in the school system.' No. Education plays a major role in the economy of the state of Delaware."
Brady praised public and parochial schools for the percentage "teaching full time," but during her presentation Monday, she said the Republican Party was calling for expanded access to choice, including a broadband-for-all proposal and a statewide educational institution focused exclusively on virtual learning for instances where that is the best way a child does learn.
"This pandemic will not be here forever. But the impact of diminished access to education on our students can be lifelong, and we must act quickly," she said. "These challenging times call for creativity and initiative, and offer us opportunities to improve our children's learning."
Brady called for the opening of schools, saying that would be listening to the science, and letting children learn five days a week would prevent children from getting left behind.
But she acknowledge some parents might find their child learns better remotely, or some might want to send their child to a different institution, In addition to a centralized remote learning facility, Brady also wanted more charter schools in the state, not fewer, and especially in locations like Wilmington.
"We should allow parents of students to choose their child's school and, if too poor to attend, get scholarships for the school of their choice. It is no mistake that we are here today at Bancroft school. This school has a very poor rating for the performance of its students," Brady said. "We should offer the students who want to learn and the parents who want their children to succeed the opportunity to exit this path and make a new one, even if they cannot pay for it."
Parents should also receive money back from the government if they choose to place their children in a private or charter school, and those funds should also apply to things like tutors or community college classes.
The multipoint plan calls for the following actions to take place:
- Open the schools
- Establish a statewide remote learning school
- Expand charter schools and choice
- Allow educational savings accounts or scholarships
- Better home schooling support
Republican candidate for Wilmington's At-Large seat Calvin Brown said education is a ticket for lifting Black communities out of poverty, and giving parents an option to get their children an improved experience leads to further success.
"Education has opened so many doors for so many people, especially in the African American community. It is important. Charter schools have played so much in the education process in lifting so many African Americans out of poverty," he said. "It is one of the best institutions that the state of Delaware has come up with. But I'm disappointed. I'm disappointed that we haven't done more to make this a reality for all children. We should offer choice in all areas so that the kids can go where the best education is available."