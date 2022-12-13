Delaware is one of three states that does not allow direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and the Delaware GOP said they are planning to once again try to reverse that statistic.
House Bill 210 would have allowed wineries to ship up to three 9-liter cases to a single home and 1,800 statewide each year.
The bill passed the Delaware House Economic Committee after a 10-month wait in March 2022, but never saw the floor for a vote.
The Republican-backed bill's sponsor was State Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek), who said he plans to support the bill again when the new session begins in 2023.
"Around the holiday season one of the things people like to do most is ship a bottle of wine to their friends, whether that's through a wine club, a winery, or however that may be. They want to get their friend, their family, that bottle of wine that they've been wanting all year-round, and in Delaware, you still can't do that."
Currently, only Delaware, Utah, and Mississippi ban the sales.
Smith cited studies done in Maryland and Virginia after they instituted direct-to-consumer wine sales.
"Direct-to-consumer sale is only going to help retailers. Every impact impact report shows that sales have only increased, but while there is fear, I think we've shown that if 47 other states can do it, Delaware can too."
Currently, Delaware's wine sales must follow a pattern of distributors, wholesalers, and then retailers.
They can also ship their wines to out-of-state customers, but not Delawareans.
Delawareans can also have wine delivered from an out-of-state winery, but the order must be placed in person, and cannot be delivered by carriers such as FedEx or UPS.
Smith said the rules create challenges, especially for in-state consumers.
"You have a lot of folks and they go to these small wineries when they're on vacation or whatever it may be, and then they can't get it back in Delaware. So it's difficult to try to get the wine that you'd like to enjoy back to your home, this would solve that problem."
Both HB 210 and the 2023 proposal include requiring carriers and wineries to be licensed, and packages must be signed for by someone 21-or-older with identification.
Various versions of the bill have failed in previous sessions of the Delaware General Assembly.