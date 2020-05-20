Delaware Republican party members selected their national representatives during an online video conference call, officials detailed Wednesday.
According to the DEGOP, retired Army General incumbent and Kent County Chair Hank McCann won the National Committeeman position in an uncontested race, and Dr. Mary McCrossan, a family medicine practitioner and party volunteer, defeated Debbie Hudson for the National Committeewoman position in a "highly contested race."
"I look forward to working with Hank and Mary, and will value their assistance as we elect Republicans to bring balance and common sense to our State's policies, re-elect our President, and make sure the voting processes in Delaware are of good integrity," said Jane Brady, chair of the Delaware Republican Party.