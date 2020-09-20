Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke is drawing criticism for a social media post, including a controversial meme, she posted just hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday night.
The post featured a meme of three Black children smiling and dancing and called the Justice "Ruth Vader Ginsburg."
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg's obsession with abortion overtly singled out blacks and minorities for extermination. Her own words from the 1970s tell us she didn't want too many blacks or poor folks procreating. Tens of millions of black and brown babies never got a chance at life because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If elected, I pledge I will only ever vote to confirm a pro life justice to the Supreme Court."
To all the Delaware GOP elected officials calling for my campaign’s suspension- You can pander to the liberals in an attempt to secure your own re-elections: but the mob will still not spare you. I will never apologize for being #ProLife. https://t.co/xpq449nUmi— Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 20, 2020
"It’s the latest diatribe of vitriol from the GOP Senate nominee, who has also pushed white supremacy, anti-Semitism, flat-earthism, and September 11 conspiracy theories even as Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady promotes her candidacy and fundraises for her campaign," said Erik Raser-Schramm. "Chairwoman Brady has utterly failed her test as a Party leader. She continues to push candidates who are unfit for office and then covers their tracks when they say and do the unthinkable. Anything short of calling on Lauren Witzke to immediately end her candidacy for Senate would represent yet another failure of leadership by Chairwoman Brady. It’s well past time for her to surprise us all and meet the lowest of expectations Delawareans have for her and her party."
Republican Party Chair Jane Brady didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but has called the meme "tasteless" and "crass" in media reports.
Witzke was not the party-backed candidate in the Senate race. She beat Jim DeMartino, garnering nearly 57% of the vote on primary night. She now faces incumbent U.S. Senator Chris Coons in the general election.
In response to those calling for her to step down, she said on Twitter:
Witzke also posted this on Facebook Saturday:
"I stand unapologetically pro-life and I stand behind my campaign’s criticisms of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With that being said: I am taking back full control of my Facebook page, in order to ensure that our message comes across as intended. - Lauren Witzke"